Crowborough care home resident reveals the secret to a long life on 103rd birthday

A resident at a Crowborough care home celebrated her 103rd birthday by sharing the secret to a long and happy life.

Birthday celebrations were in full swing at Care UK’s Heather View, on Beacon Road, when resident Lillian Thornett, known by her friends and family as Lily, turned 103 years ‘young’.

Lily revealed that her secret to a long and happy life is “being close to my family”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the special day, Lily and her family were treated to a special birthday cake, thoughtfully prepared by Heather View’s Head Chef. Keen for everyone to get into the birthday spirit, team members decorated the home’s lounge with birthday banners and balloons, and played music from throughout Lily’s 103 years, which got everyone dancing the afternoon away.

Lily celebrating her birthday in style at Heather View

Lily was born on 24th June 1920 in London. After leaving school, Lily became a milliner, and was offered the opportunity to move to Paris to further her training in 1939. Unfortunately, World War Two broke out, and Lily became a telephone operator at Greenwich Town Hall instead, where she assisted the emergency services.

Lily and her husband, Victor, married in Greenwich, London, in 1942 and welcomed their son, Brian, in the same year. The couple later retired to Uckfield.

A keen gardener, Lily’s love of the outdoors started in her younger years, when she was often found climbing trees in Greenwich Park or exploring nearby seaside towns on family days out. After she moved to East Sussex, she enjoyed visiting local stately homes and gardens and continues to enjoy the outdoors at Heather View.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natasha King, Home Manager at Heather View, said: “Lily is a ray of sunshine here at Heather View, and it was wonderful to help her celebrate this impressive milestone.

Lily and the team at Heather View

“We work hard to support residents to lead fulfilling lives, and marking special occasions and birthdays plays a huge part in this. We love any excuse to celebrate the fantastic residents living here and Lily’s birthday was no exception.

“Lily is a much-loved resident at the home, and we are privileged to have her as part of our Heather View family. Hip hip hooray for Lily!”