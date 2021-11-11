Crowborough Cross pub gains platinum rating in Loo of the Year Awards 2021

A Crowborough pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets, in the Loo of the Year Awards 2021.

The Crowborough Cross, a Weatherspoon pub in Beacon Road, has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

Craig Bland, the manager of The Cross, said: "We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The Loo of the Year Awards 2021 managing director, Becky Wall, said: "The toilets at The Crowborough Cross have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

"The pub deserves its platinum award."