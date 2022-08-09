Crowborough drop-in centre receives £1000 donation to continue to support young people

The Pavers Foundation made the donation to Clued Up for Young People, on behalf of Sarahjane Hardwick, a sales assistant at Jones Bootmaker.

Sarah Jane applied for the funding to help the charity, local to the Tunbridge Wells branch where she works, through the organisation’s employee-led grant application scheme.

Lorna Watson, centre manager for Clued Up, said: “The staff and young people of Clued-up would like to send their heartfelt thanks to the Pavers Foundation for the wonderful donation of £1,000.”

Clued Up For Young People is a confidential drop in centre, based in Crowborough, which supplies young people aged 11-25 with advice, support and information free of charge.

The donation will be used to purchase essential crafts and stationary supplies for the weekly support meetings at the centre.

Sarah Jane said: “CAMHS health service has a two-year waiting list, which is why charities like Clued Up are so important.

"They support children and teenagers aged 11-25 by incorporating vital life and mental health skills into their daily routines whilst giving them a safe, non-judgemental place to talk.

“Thank you for donating to this charity, they are over the moon.”

The Pavers Foundation has granted over £1.4 million to date to causes across the UK and beyond since it was founded in 2018.

Each employee from Pavers shoes can submit grant applications for causes close to their heart, relating to health, education or community.