Crowborough man determined to complete Great North Run for charity despite bowel cancer diagnosis

A man who is set to take part in the Great North Run was diagnosed with cancer four weeks after committing to the challenge.

Versus Arthritis told this newspaper that Dave Pettitt, 58, from Crowborough, is aiming to do the fundraising run for the charity in his wife’s place.

They explained that Dave’s wife Becky, 53, had entered the race in 2022 but had to defer her place for two years in a row because of the complications of living with arthritis.

So, on the third year since entering, Dave decided to do the charity run instead but received a shock diagnosis of stage 4 bowel cancer just a few weeks later.

Dave Pettitt, 58, with Becky. Photo: Versus Arthritis

Dave said: “It’s popped a rather inconvenient bump in my training to say the least.”

Dave had been training for the Manchester Marathon and has now deferred his place in that. However, he still aims to be at the start line of the Great North Run even after eight cycles of chemotherapy.

He said: “My oncology team want me to carry on running and cycling as they were concerned that taking it away would impact my mental health.”

Dave, who has been running and cycling regularly for 15 years, said: “When I am running it’s the only time I focus proactively on sending my cancer a message: ‘it’s not welcome and it can do one!’”

Becky received a rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis four years ago and had to stop running marathons. Photo: Versus Arthritis

Versus Arthritis said Becky received a rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis four years ago. She was previously running marathons and had to stop because of the pain and fatigue caused by the condition.

Dave said: “I know that despite her positive outlook Becky is gutted that she isn’t able to do the race herself. One of her greatest pleasures was running and rheumatoid arthritis has taken that away from her. That said, she carries on with an immensely positive attitude to life and if anything will carry me to the finish line, it will be that.”

He continued: “We’ve been married for just over 34 years now and we are still enjoying life but just in a slightly different way. I think we have always taken the view that life is for living and we have laughed our way through the good times and the tougher times, but I think you do what you have to for each other. A marriage is a partnership and if you accept there’s tough times you are much better placed to navigate them.”

Dave is determined to complete the 13.1-mile Great North Run on September 7 for his wife and for Versus Arthritis. His online fundraising page has already raised more than £3,900. People can donate to it at ajbellgreatnorthrun2025.enthuse.com/pf/dave-pettitt.

Dave in training. Photo: Versus Arthritis

Versus Arthritis is the leading dedicated charity funder of arthritis research and has been involved in breakthroughs that have reduced chronic pain for people with rheumatoid arthritis while helping them regain independence.

Deborah Alsina, chief executive of Versus Arthritis, said: “Dave’s commitment to continue fundraising for Versus Arthritis despite his cancer diagnosis is both admirable and inspiring to us all.”