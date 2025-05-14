Crowdfunding appeal launched to help keep Durrington Festival going

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 14th May 2025, 14:17 BST
A crowdfunding appeal has been launched in Worthing to help cover increasing costs for the Durrington Festival and keep the free family day out alive.

A team of ten volunteers organises the event and works hard to bring a programme of fun an activities, costing around £3,500 each year.

This year, the volunteers are reaching out to the community to highlight the importance of support for this beloved family event to help keep it going.

Last year, there was the cost of a new stage and this year, a complete set of new radios is needed.

From the archives: Flipitas gymnasts at Durrington Festival

Funding primarily comes from selling plots to traders but this year, that has proven particularly challenging.

As well as the GoFundMe appeal at www.gofundme.com/f/Durrington-festival2025 to team has organised quizzes at The Park View to help boost the coffers.

The festival team said: "If every community member could contribute just £1, we would be well on our way to securing the funds needed for next year's festival.

"We are a non-profit organisation and every donation, no matter the amount, makes a significant difference. Please join us in making the Durrington Festival a memorable experience for families, as we could not do it without your support."

