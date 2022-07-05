Chichester Priory Rotary's Dragon Boat Race returns as teams battle it out on the water.

Crowds flock to canal for Chichester Dragon Boat Race: In Pictures

Chichester Priory Rotary’s popular Dragon Boat Challenge returned on Sunday (July 3) as the community came together at the canal to raise money for local charities.

By Megan Baker
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 3:10 pm

The well established annual event, combined with fine weather, led to large crowds flocking to the canal.

See pictures from the day below.

Find out more about the event here.

Dragon Boat Race, Chichester Canal.

Photo: David G Standley

Dragon Boat Race, Chichester Canal.

Photo: David G Standley

Dragon Boat Race, Chichester Canal.

Photo: David G Standley

Chichester Priory Rotary's Dragon Boat Race returns as teams battle it out on the water

Pictures from the Dragon Boat Race at Chichester Canal.

Photo: David G Standley

