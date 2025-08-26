Crowds line the streets for fantastic Worthing carnival procession

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 26th Aug 2025, 10:08 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2025, 10:17 BST
Crowds lined the streets in the bank holiday weekend sunshine as Worthing Rotary Carnival put on a fantastic celebration of community.

The two-day event included stalls, music and a fun fair, as well as the Bank Holiday Monday procession along the seafront.

Organisers at Worthing Rotary Club said it was 'a fantastic carnival' and thanked all who took part, as well as the public for their huge support.

Cosplay Allstars travelled from across the UK to bring famous faces to the south coast and give people an opportunity to have their photos taken with them in Steyne Gardens and Beach House Grounds.

The club thanked Simon Wells for organising the visit from groups such as Star Wars specialists Iconic Legion and Imperial Outlanders, Lucasfilm recognised Kemir’a Clan Community and Essex Cosplayers.

The Cosplay event was the biggest expansion the carnival has seen in recent years, extending the fun with its unique series of stalls, costume groups, movie props, Star Wars Speeder Bike and movie cars.

The Worthing Rotary Carnival procession on Bank Holiday Monday was fantastic and organisers Worthing Rotary Club thanked the crowds for their support

