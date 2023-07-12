Crowds of mourners gathered for the shared funeral of a Newhaven couple who were found dead at their home

Chloe-Jay Bashford, 30, and Josh Bashford, 33, were laid to rest on Tuesday at Woodvale Crematorium in Lewes Road, Brighton.

The couple, from Lewes Road, leave four children.

Mr Bashford’s casket was covered with a Crystal Palace flag, and mourners wore football tops with “Josh 33” on the back.

People paid tribute to Mrs Bashford by wearing orange.

The couple’s friend Kayleigh Last described Josh and Chloe as the ‘most incredible and loving parents’ and has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for their children: Funds for Chloe and Josh’s 4 children.

Kayleigh wrote on the page: "We are asking for anything you can do to support the children so we can get them everything they need and can continue to give them the best life that we know Chloe and Josh would have given them. Any donation, big or small would be extremely extremely appreciated by our entire family.

"We understand times are hard for everyone right now so even if you could just share this page so that we can reach out to as many people and get as much support for them as we can would be amazing.

“Rest in Peace Chloe and Josh, you will always be so loved and never forgotten.”

Derek Martin, also known as Derek Glenn, 64, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, has been charged with two counts of murder. He remains remanded in custody and is next scheduled to appear in court on 3 August.

Permission was sought by our photographer from the funeral director.

