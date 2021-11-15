Crownborough War Memorial Hospital's minor injuries unit to close until February 2022

Crownborough War Memorial Hospital’s minor injuries unit (MIU) will be closed for an extended period over the upcoming winter months, until February, 2022.

The Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust (SCFT) and the Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) made the announcement on Friday, November 12.

The SCFT believe the extended closure will ensure services at Uckfield MIU and Lewes Urgent Treatment Centre, which are larger services and can see more people, can continue and actually be increased this winter.

Both the SCFT and the CCG are committed to reopening Crowborough MIU as soon as operationally feasible and have agreed a review of arrangements in February 2022.

No other services at Crowborough War Memorial Hospital are affected by the closure.

Kate Pilcher, Chief Operating Officer at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Crowborough MIU, said: “The NHS is facing unprecedented challenges this winter and East Sussex is no different. We know how important the MIU is to the local community and we are committed to reopening it as soon as we can.

“Taking this step means we can provide the best possible service to local people across our Uckfield and Lewes services and even increase what is available there to help us all provide the care that people need this winter.

“We want to thank the community for their continued patience and understanding.”

By focusing staff and resources at Uckfield and Lewes, it will be possible to increase the care provided there, especially the number of booked arrival time sessions available via NHS 111, the foundation said.

They also said it would not be possible to increase the capacity of the Crowborough MIU due to the very limited space on site, which is made even more challenging by the COVID-19 social distancing measures still in effect across the NHS.

Patients seeking help with minor injuries are encouraged to call NHS 111 first, where trained clinical staff will be able to advise which service is most appropriate for them.