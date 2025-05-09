Crowning of Hastings May Queen takes place today

People are invited to join the free festivities, which commence at 1pm, by the bandstand and cafe in the park, and involve an afternoon of music, Morris dancing and Maypole dancing.

The family friendly event also has face-painting, a garland contest and a Punch and Judy show. Deck chairs are provided and people are invited to come along and bring a picnic, with sunny weather forecast.

The popular event has long-standing origins. In 1934 the proprietor of a Speech and Drama school, Miss Dorothy Catt, approached Hastings Council to ask if she could hold a pageant of music and dance, to include the crowning of a May Queen.

The notion was met enthusiastically, and so began the enduring annual event. The first event, held on Tuesday 1st May 1934, was held on the lawn at Warrior Square and attracted a huge crowd of around 5.000 people.

Hastings May Queen is celebrating 92 years of continuous pageants. Hastings Borough Council withdrew funding for the event a few years ago and it now relies of fund raising event and donations.

