This year’s Crufts will continue today (Saturday, March 11 and finish on Sunday (March 12).
More than 20,000 dogs have entered the show this year, and these Sussex competitors are hoping to win Best in Show!
While the popular dog show takes place at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Sussex dog fans can still keep up-to-date from home.
If you’re tuning in on a TV, you can find Crufts on Channel 4 and More 4 in the UK from 3pm every day.
Saturday, March 11 - 3pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm
Sunday, March 12 - 3.30pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm (Best in Show)
It will also air live at the following times on More4 (freeview channel 18).
You can also watch episodes after they have aired live on streaming service All4.
If you’re tuning in on a computer or mobile or just can’t get enough of the dog show, you can catch all of the action on the Crufts YouTube channel which has a live-stream of the entire programme.
Throughout the four day event, dogs of all shapes and sizes will be competing in various events, including a brand new, one-off competition.
This is The Kennel Club 150th Anniversary Celebration Stakes, which marks the club’s century and a half, and will see the Best in Show winners from the All Breed Championship Dog shows that took place in 2022 invited to take part.
Below is Saturday’s (March 11) full programme for the main arena:
08:15am Crufts – International Invitation – Large (Jumping)
09:00am Scruffts Semi Finals
10:00am Good Citizen Dog Scheme
10:30am Medical Detection Dogs Display
11:00am Southern Golden Retriever Display Team
11:20am West Midlands Police Display
11:50am Heelwork to Music – Freestyle International Competition
13:15pm Break
13:40pm Display tbc
14:10pm Agility – International Invitation – Large (Agility)
15:10pm YKC ADOY Finals
15:55pm Flyball Competition Young Kennel Club Flyball Finals, followed by the Quarter Finals
16:35pm Break
17:05pm Agility – International Invitation - Large – Agility Finals
17:45pm Scruffts Final
18:10pm Heelwork to Music – Freestyle International Winner
18:15pm Obedience Champion (Bitch) and Reserve (Bitch) Display
18:30pm Group Judging (Terrier) and Presentation
19:20pm Group Judging (Hound) and Presentation
20:10pm Programme Ends