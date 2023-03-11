Crufts 2023: How to watch, the full programme, and see the Sussex dogs competing

Crufts, the world’s greatest dog show, has started. Here’s how you can up-to-date at home and cheer on our Sussex competitors.

This year’s Crufts will continue today (Saturday, March 11 and finish on Sunday (March 12).

More than 20,000 dogs have entered the show this year, and these Sussex competitors are hoping to win Best in Show!

While the popular dog show takes place at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Sussex dog fans can still keep up-to-date from home.

If you’re tuning in on a TV, you can find Crufts on Channel 4 and More 4 in the UK from 3pm every day.

Saturday, March 11 - 3pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm

Sunday, March 12 - 3.30pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm (Best in Show)

It will also air live at the following times on More4 (freeview channel 18).

You can also watch episodes after they have aired live on streaming service All4.

If you’re tuning in on a computer or mobile or just can’t get enough of the dog show, you can catch all of the action on the Crufts YouTube channel which has a live-stream of the entire programme.

Throughout the four day event, dogs of all shapes and sizes will be competing in various events, including a brand new, one-off competition.

This is The Kennel Club 150th Anniversary Celebration Stakes, which marks the club’s century and a half, and will see the Best in Show winners from the All Breed Championship Dog shows that took place in 2022 invited to take part.

Below is Saturday’s (March 11) full programme for the main arena:

08:15am Crufts – International Invitation – Large (Jumping)

09:00am Scruffts Semi Finals

10:00am Good Citizen Dog Scheme

10:30am Medical Detection Dogs Display

11:00am Southern Golden Retriever Display Team

11:20am West Midlands Police Display

11:50am Heelwork to Music – Freestyle International Competition

13:15pm Break

13:40pm Display tbc

14:10pm Agility – International Invitation – Large (Agility)

15:10pm YKC ADOY Finals

15:55pm Flyball Competition Young Kennel Club Flyball Finals, followed by the Quarter Finals

16:35pm Break

17:05pm Agility – International Invitation - Large – Agility Finals

17:45pm Scruffts Final

18:10pm Heelwork to Music – Freestyle International Winner

18:15pm Obedience Champion (Bitch) and Reserve (Bitch) Display

18:30pm Group Judging (Terrier) and Presentation

19:20pm Group Judging (Hound) and Presentation

