Cuckfield families supported with £30,000 grant

More than 60 disadvantaged families will receive help after Sussex Freemasons gave a £30,000 grant to Family Support Work (FSW).

FSW supports families, who face challenges such as addiction, illness and poverty, with the aim of keeping them together with children living safely at home.

Martin Auton-Lloyd, chief executive of FSW, said: “We’re very grateful to Sussex Freemasons for their generous grant, which will allow us to reach out to isolated and deprived families across Sussex and support them both practically and emotionally.”

Mike Harris, from Sussex Freemasons, said: “I’m really pleased we have been able to support Family Support Work who are doing wonderful work with so many disadvantaged families. They do a fantastic job and I’m proud Freemasons are able to help them.”

FSW focus on family relationships by providing family fun days, after-school clubs and Lego therapy sessions. Visit www.familysupportwork.org