Cuckfield woman to walk from John o Groats to Cuckfield
In September, Cuckfield woman, Mel Crossley, will be walking from John o groats to Cuckfield, to raise money for the charity, Mind, in a month.
This charity is so close to my heart from friends going through dark times, to a close family member going through a difficult couple of years before and through Covid.
This charity needs serious funding towards services, resources and educating people about how to understand mental illness and it's affects.
There's still a lot of negativity towards mental health and we really need to put it out there even more, that it's ok not to be ok. Choosing this amazing charity has inspired me to talk to as many people as possible, be it at work, on my everyday walks or even in a coffee shop.
Im really looking forward to this walk which I hope will encourage more people to sit up and listen more and donate to this amazing cause.