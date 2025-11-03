Planning permission - Your guide to planning permission and applications - explained in 60 seconds

Cuckfield’s bonfire and fireworks night 2025 in photos: heavy rain fails to stop crowd from enjoying spectacle

By Lawrence Smith

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 13:09 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 13:15 GMT
There was huge turnout at Cuckfield Bonfire 2025 despite heavy rain hitting the village less than an hour before the event.

Cuckfield Bonfire Society (CBS) said this year’s show on Saturday, November 1, started with the lighting of the bonfire at 6.45pm, followed by a spectacular fireworks display set to music at 7.30pm.

The society said there were clear skies earlier in the day, but as the event neared the weather turned on them.

Chair of CBS Mike Moore said: “At first it all went very well but after a couple of big showers it was clear that there was more to come and another huge downpour in the early evening came at exactly the wrong time for us.”

But he added: “The good news is that it was a great night out and lived up to its promises, which means we will be able to donate significant sums to local good causes, like Holy Trinity and Woodlands Mead schools.”

A member of the public, Adam Passingham, lit the bonfire this year after winning a raffle. Adam, who lives in Holland, is a 35-year-old former Warden Park schoolboy. He said: “I was delighted to win the raffle and it was a great honour to light the bonfire after watching it for so many years.”

Bryan Mayou, the owner of Cuckfield Park, gave an opening speech that celebrated the recent victory of the ‘Say No To Cuck-stye’ campaign. On October 16, Mid Sussex District Council decided to refuse plans for 1,450 homes between Cuckfield and Ansty.

Cuckfield’s Bonfire Committee has raised thousands of pounds for good causes in the area over the past few decades.

