Cuckfield’s bonfire and fireworks night 2025 in photos: heavy rain fails to stop crowd from enjoying spectacle

Cuckfield Bonfire Society (CBS) said this year’s show on Saturday, November 1, started with the lighting of the bonfire at 6.45pm, followed by a spectacular fireworks display set to music at 7.30pm.

The society said there were clear skies earlier in the day, but as the event neared the weather turned on them.

Chair of CBS Mike Moore said: “At first it all went very well but after a couple of big showers it was clear that there was more to come and another huge downpour in the early evening came at exactly the wrong time for us.”

But he added: “The good news is that it was a great night out and lived up to its promises, which means we will be able to donate significant sums to local good causes, like Holy Trinity and Woodlands Mead schools.”

A member of the public, Adam Passingham, lit the bonfire this year after winning a raffle. Adam, who lives in Holland, is a 35-year-old former Warden Park schoolboy. He said: “I was delighted to win the raffle and it was a great honour to light the bonfire after watching it for so many years.”

Bryan Mayou, the owner of Cuckfield Park, gave an opening speech that celebrated the recent victory of the ‘Say No To Cuck-stye’ campaign. On October 16, Mid Sussex District Council decided to refuse plans for 1,450 homes between Cuckfield and Ansty.

Cuckfield’s Bonfire Committee has raised thousands of pounds for good causes in the area over the past few decades.

All photos by Cuckfield Bonfire Society

1 . Cuckfield Bonfire 2025 Fireworks at Cuckfield Bonfire 2025. All photos by Cuckfield Bonfire Society Photo: Cuckfield Bonfire Society

2 . Cuckfield Bonfire 2025 Raffle winner Adam Passingham lights the bonfire Photo: Cuckfield Bonfire Society

3 . Cuckfield Bonfire 2025 The event featured a huge bonfire Photo: Cuckfield Bonfire Society

4 . Cuckfield Bonfire 2025 The bonfire Photo: Cuckfield Bonfire Society