Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer marks refurbishment of 1,000 public tennis courts in visit to Eastbourne

On the eve of the Wimbledon Championships, 1,000 public tennis courts across Britain, including Eastbourne, have now been refurbished as part of over £30 million worth of investment.

The Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer and Lawn Tennis Association Chief Executive Scott Lloyd hailed the milestone at the recently renovated Fisherman’s Green park in Eastbourne on July 29, where they supported a coaching session with local school children and adults.

The event took place as the Rothesay International Eastbourne tournament continues in the town ahead of The Wimbledon Championships, starting on July 3.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “Keeping the country active is a key priority for this government, and access to grassroots sport is a vital part of that, whether you live in the middle of a city, or a small village.

“As a massive tennis fan I see this as a major opportunity for those who may not have played before to pick up a racket and give it a go.

“We will continue to invest millions in sport across the country and I can already see from this local court in Eastbourne the positive impact it is going to have for many years to come.”

The £30 million package, which will see £21.9 million committed by the Government and £8.4 million by the LTA Tennis Foundation, is the most significant investment in parks tennis courts for a generation.

It is delivering vital improvements to the condition of over 3,000 park tennis courts across England, Scotland and Wales until 2024, resurfacing and repainting those parks in the worst condition, with a particular focus on targeting inequalities in participation.

Lawn Tennis Association CEO Scott Lloyd said: “We are delighted to have now refurbished 1,000 park tennis courts across Britain as part of this investment in park tennis facilities by the Government and LTA Tennis Foundation.

“We’re working with hundreds of local authorities across the country to transform park tennis courts, making it far easier to find a court and book, and ensuring a range of engaging activities are available for people to take part in.