Chichester BID’s Culture Spark 2023 kicked off with a Community Sand Drawing Workshop.

This year's activities started on Sunday, January 29 between 9.30am and 1pm with a Community Sand Drawing Workshop on West Wittering Beach at East Head car park from 9.30am to 1pm.

Visitors were able to watch artist, Mark Antony Haden Ford, of Two Circles Design, work with the local community to create an artistic masterpiece, all of which were captured on film before the tide came in at 2pm.

Following this, Mark will then be creating a community landscape work of art in the grounds of Petworth House, from the wood cuttings that the gardeners gather.

'Culture Spark at Petworth House' will take place on Friday, February 17 between 10am and 2pm. Families will be invited to get involved to help create the artwork, which will all be captured on film.

1 . Chichester Culture Spark kicks off the new year of events with Community Sand Drawing Workshop Chichester Culture Spark kicks off the new year of events with Community Sand Drawing Workshop Photo: Mark Antony Haden Ford Photo Sales

2 . Chichester Culture Spark kicks off the new year of events with Community Sand Drawing Workshop Chichester Culture Spark kicks off the new year of events with Community Sand Drawing Workshop Photo: Mark Antony Haden Ford Photo Sales

3 . Chichester Culture Spark kicks off the new year of events with Community Sand Drawing Workshop Chichester Culture Spark kicks off the new year of events with Community Sand Drawing Workshop Photo: Mark Antony Haden Ford Photo Sales

4 . Chichester Culture Spark kicks off the new year of events with Community Sand Drawing Workshop Chichester Culture Spark kicks off the new year of events with Community Sand Drawing Workshop Photo: Mark Antony Haden Ford Photo Sales