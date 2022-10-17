Edit Account-Sign Out
Cumnor House School in Danehill raises more than £22,000 for Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity in Cuckfield

Cumnor House School in Danehill has raised £22,520 for Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity.

By Lawrence Smith
36 minutes ago

The school handed a giant cheque to DVLCC’s fundraising manager Hayley Wicker-Bradbury after a year-long fundraising programme that included a summer fair, dinner and raffle.

Cumnor House School development manager Sarah Mitchell said: “We were delighted to support DVLCC, a local charity that has a very personal connection to a number of Cumnor families, and one where our fundraising could make a demonstrable difference.”

Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity's Hayley Wicker-Bradbury (centre) with Mr and Mrs Llewellyn (headmaster and wife), head girl Sophie B and head boy Tommy L

It costs £1,300 a day to run DVLCC, meaning the school raised enough to support families in need for a month.

Glenys Creese, executive manager at DVLCC, said: “We are really thankful to Cumnor House School for choosing to support us and what an amazing amount to have achieved. We understand the difficult times that our supporters are facing, which is why we value all of your support to ensure we can continue to provide the vital services for local children and their families.”