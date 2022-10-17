Cumnor House School in Danehill raises more than £22,000 for Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity in Cuckfield
Cumnor House School in Danehill has raised £22,520 for Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity.
The school handed a giant cheque to DVLCC’s fundraising manager Hayley Wicker-Bradbury after a year-long fundraising programme that included a summer fair, dinner and raffle.
Cumnor House School development manager Sarah Mitchell said: “We were delighted to support DVLCC, a local charity that has a very personal connection to a number of Cumnor families, and one where our fundraising could make a demonstrable difference.”
It costs £1,300 a day to run DVLCC, meaning the school raised enough to support families in need for a month.
Glenys Creese, executive manager at DVLCC, said: “We are really thankful to Cumnor House School for choosing to support us and what an amazing amount to have achieved. We understand the difficult times that our supporters are facing, which is why we value all of your support to ensure we can continue to provide the vital services for local children and their families.”