Curtain goes up on Coastal Currents arts festival this weekend

Continuing through September, Coastal Currents offers a diverse programme of performances, local arts projects and open studios.

Coastal Currents kicks off on Friday 30 August, from 7pm – 11pm, with an opening event at the White Rock Theatre basement studio space.

Recently relaunched, this space will be transformed with free live music and performances. Organisers ask attendees to wear black and/or white, arrive early for a glass of welcome fizz and celebrate the independent local festival in its 25th anniversary year.

Artists and performers including live projection mappist Dhona, poet Debra Watson, Lily Kim of Message from the Ravens, Zoe the Trumpeter and young band Poppy Rockett.

Coastal Currents promises to have something for everyone, from workshops and participatory events to live outdoor performance and exhibitions. Free, accessible and open to all, the Open Studios are the creative backbone of the festival, showcasing a diverse range of artists and allowing you to just wander into their spaces and discuss or buy their work.

Comprising a strong Open Studios trail on 31/1st and 7/8th September and a varied events programme throughout September, the festival covers a vast area from Romney Marshes in the East to Eastbourne in the West and Robertsbridge in the North.

One of the highlights of the opening weekend is The West Street Weekender – a celebration of the unique quirky industrial vibe of this special artist-filled street in Hastings Old Town, curated by artist Megan Donfrancesco Reddy.

On Saturday 31 August at 2pm there will be a live street performance by Bristol based contemporary dancer Trash Dollys, with a cast created from members of the public who have attended a 7 day training workshop in Hastings to rehearse the performance.

On Sunday 1 September at 8pm they welcome Daria Fisher, Russian performance artist who will create a suspended performance called Selsyn Flow. Daria is a versatile live performer, violinist, and sound producer who continuously explores innovative intersections within music, including the connection between the gravity of the body and music.

The Black Shed Gallery, Robertsbridge is holding a show curated by Lorna Ough called in Every Shadow, that explores the symbol of The Green Man. Jack in the Green, Green

George, Robin Goodfellow and other folkloric figures. It runs from 7 - 21 September (Tue - Fri 11am - 3pm) (Sat 11am - 4pm) with a launch event on Saturday 7 September from 4pm - 6pm.

Show Off is a perambulatory exhibition, an around-town series of posters that celebrate the diverse work of the region’s artists. This open-air exhibition of work is free and accessible to all, placed in key positions allowing everyone to view at their leisure. This work will sit in unusual urban spaces and everyday environments. Each poster has been contributed by artists believing that placing art in the public realm is crucial; ensuring that everyone can experience and enjoy the vibrant art of their region.

Arts Council England funding ensures a more cohesive and vibrant festival for 2024, having survived 2023 without funding. Festival Director Tina Morris says: “We are very grateful to the Arts Council England and our advertisers and sponsors continual support, as 2023 was extremely tough without funding, and proved unsustainable. It is crucial that the area maintains its high quality arts offer as it is so clearly tied into our visitor economy. The Festival supports a great many artists’ and musicians’ incomes, whilst providing promotion and commissioning opportunities; it attracts high footfall and visitors as well as assists in maintaining our arts profile nationally.

“Providing new free opportunities for young people, career development and step-change Is at the heart of the Coastal Currents programme this year. Under 25s can sign up to a free Stylophone workshop thanks to Dubreq, Sono-Electro and Electro Studios Project Space on the 22nd September. Stylophones are miniature analog electronic keyboards played with a stylus.

“Leigh Dyer will help us make the next community sculpture inspired and co-designed by local children in partnership with Black Butterfly, Hattons Yard and Clifton Community Centre. Plus Studio Sessions, Digital Open Studios films. “We are really grateful that we can help facilitate high quality community projects with local artists and musicians producing free accessible public art to lift everyone’s spirits. We know how important the arts are to our happiness, connectedness and wellbeing. So in that spirit, go visit the Open Studios, attend events and help us to show how much creativity means to our community, which in turn will help us support artists through footfall, purchases, audiences, commissions and digital presence.”

Programmes for Coastal Currents are available in local pubs and venues or you can view the entire list of events by visiting www.coastalcurrents.org.uk.

