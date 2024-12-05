Cut being considered to number of children being admitted to Horsham school

A cut is being considered to the number of children being admitted to a Horsham school.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex County Council is proposing to reduce admission numbers to Trafalgar Community Infant School from 90 to 60 with effect from September 2026.

In a statement the council says: “West Sussex County Council has a statutory duty to provide sufficient school places for all children but also take action to reduce places where there are too many."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says that Trafalgar Infant School has considered projected pupil numbers and has approached the county council with plans to reduce admissions.

Trafalgar Infant School in Victory Road, Horsham

The council adds: “Indications from demographic data suggest that there will be a surplus of places across the area that the school currently serves.

“Reducing the number of surplus places will help all schools come closer to achieving full classes and therefore reduce their financial risks, ensuring that they have the resources they require to meet the needs of their children.”

A formal consultation is now taking place until January 10 2025. Following analysis of comments received, a final decision will be made by Claire Hayes, assistant director of education and skills, children, young people and learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who wants to comment can email West Sussex County Council’s school consultation team at [email protected]

Trafalgar Infant School, in Victory Road, Horsham, has close links with Greenway Junior School and most of Trafalgar’s pupils move in Year Three to Greenway.