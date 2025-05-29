A doggy duo with an adorable friendship are looking for a home together in Sussex.

‘Sweet-natured’ Freya – a Jack Russell Terrier – and ‘playful’ Boris – a French Bulldog – are the best of friends.

Currently in the care of Dogs Trust Shoreham, the adorable duo are looking for a home where they can remain together and ‘flourish’.

The charity said Freya is ‘reserved at first’ but ‘full of charm once she feels safe’. Her confidence is boosted by her companion, Boris, who she often looks to for reassurance.

“[Freya] has a gentle soul and finds great comfort in soft squeaky toys, which she delicately boops with her nose before zooming around with joyfully,” a Dogs Trust spokesperson said.

"She enjoys calm attention and will politely let you know when she’s had enough by stepping away.

“Boris is more confident and sociable.

“He loves nothing more than a good fuss and a game of tug with his favourite toy. He’s playful, curious, and loves to pluck at his toys with gusto—often nudging Freya aside in his excitement, so having a toy box well-stocked for two is essential!”

The charity said they’re a ‘beautiful pair’ and would be ‘the perfect match’ for a family who can offer plenty of patience, some training, and sofa snuggles.

The Dogs Trust spokesperson added: "While they can’t live with other pets, Freya and Boris do have experience around children and could share their home with gentle primary-school-aged children, who understand the importance of giving dogs their space, especially when they’re resting.”

For more information about Freya and Boris, visit: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-jack-russell/3476685.