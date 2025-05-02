Cute photos show seal soaking up the sun on a West Sussex beach

The photos, taken by Jack Andrews and Beth Christopher, show the seal someways up a West Sussex beach and making the most of the warm weather.

Seals are a fairly common sight on the Sussex coast, and often beach themselves to rest, sleep, digest food, nurse young or even escape predators lurking in the waves.

Although they’re regular beach-goers, residents are urged to steer clear of any seals they happen to see in the wild. These photos were taken from some distance away, and anyone who comes across a seal on their trips to the beach this year is urged to leave well alone.

"Wild seals are an amazing sight to see, but it’s really important to leave them alone and not get too close,” reads official RSPCA advice.

“Disturbing seals when they’re on beaches can mean they can’t sleep or digest their food properly, or mothers and pups could be separated from each other. It’s also dangerous for people or dogs to get too close to them, as seals have a painful bite.

"The best thing to do is to move slowly and quietly, paying attention to any signs up on the beach. Always keep at least 100 metres away - that’s about the same length as a full-sized football pitch. Use binoculars to watch them, and keep dogs on a lead or leave them at home if you can.”

