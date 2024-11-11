Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Proposed cuts to a ‘vital’ service in East Sussex ‘will have a profound impact on the most vulnerable members of our community’, according to a local resident.

East Sussex County Council (ESCC) is consulting on budget cuts to address a £55 million funding gap it could face next year.

It comes as ‘significant savings’ need to be made in the Adult Social Care and Health department, which makes up nearly half of the authority’s budget, according to a report published by ESCC.

BHT Sussex – formerly Brighton Housing Trust – provides short-term accommodation support, on behalf of the council, under its East Sussex Floating Support Service. The service helps to prevent homelessness, provides support to people experiencing domestic abuse, harassment and hate crime, and supports people in reducing debt.

East Sussex County Hall sign. Photo: contributed

Under the council’s proposals, the service could face a funding cut of 88.5 per cent from October 2025 – which would see its £4.3 million budget reduced to £500,000 a year, according to ESCC.

Resident Mark Rosser is campaigning to prevent the funding cuts, which he believes ‘will lead to rising mental health crises and public health concerns’.

Mr Rosser said: "These cuts will have a profound impact on the most vulnerable members of our community.

"BHT currently plays a vital role in supporting individuals and families facing housing crises, mental health challenges, and social vulnerabilities.

"The proposed reduction in their funding will have devastating consequences for those who rely on their services.”

If the cuts go ahead, ESCC does not yet know ‘whether a future service is viable or what it could look like’, the authority said.

Last year, the service supported 5,282 clients and their households, according to ESCC. If the cuts go ahead, the authority estimates that the service would only have the funding to support about 800 clients.

An ESCC spokesperson said: “While we recognise the importance of these services, the budget pressures we face mean that we have to make difficult decisions about how we spend our money.

“We have continued to fund floating support services over the last decade, despite the budget reductions we have experienced.

"This is because we recognise the value they provide to our residents and because they help prevent the need for other services from us and other organisations like districts and borough councils.”

ESCC said it recognises that people ‘may be at increased risk of poverty, debt, poor housing conditions, homelessness and loss of independence’, if the cuts go ahead. However, the authority is ‘not required by the law’ to provide the service.

Mr Rosser added: “Without BHT’s intervention, there will likely be a marked increase in homelessness, domestic violence, and unsafe living conditions, which in turn will lead to rising mental health crises and public health concerns.

"Those living in unsuitable or unsafe accommodation, where the property itself causes additional health problems, will have no one to turn to.”

BHT has asked the public to ‘please support us to protect this vital service’.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "Clients, former clients, East Sussex residents, partner agencies, and service staff can respond to the proposal, and make their views known, via a consultation questionnaire.”

ESCC’s consultation is open until November 28.

To take part, visit: https://consultation.eastsussex.gov.uk/adult-social-care/floating-support-service/.