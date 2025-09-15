Cycling Sussex youngster aims to raise money for accessible play equipment with 34-mile Downslink challenge

A 12-year-old boy from Lindfield is aiming to raise £700 for new play equipment in the village.

Sam Kremer aims to cycle the entire Downslink from Guildford to Shoreham on Saturday, September 27.

His challenge comes after residents reported several issues with broken play equipment at Lindfield Common Play Area.

Sam and Katy next to cordoned off play equipment at Lindfield Common Play Area

On his GoFundMe page, Sam explained that his 10-year-old sister Katy, pictured using a wheelchair, lives with a disability.

He said: “When we go to the swings there is nothing she can use. In fact loads of the equipment is broken.”

Sam said: “Our mission is to raise money to get more accessible play equipment for the children in Lindfield, starting with a wheelchair accessible roundabout.”

He added: “I would love it if you could follow me and support me on this journey.”

Sam Kremer is planning to cycle the entire Downslink for charity

People can donate to Sam’s fundraiser at www.gofundme.com/f/raising-money-for-disabled-play-equipment.

Sam’s father William Kremer, who has previously expressed dissatisfaction with the current equipment, organised his son’s fundraising page on behalf of Friends of Lindfield Playgrounds.

He told the Middy: “Playground equipment has really come on the past 10 years and there are lots of things that can be made accessible to kids like Katy, including roundabouts, swings and trampolines.”

In February, Friends of Lindfield Playgrounds thanked Mid Sussex District Council for replacing a broken see-saw and removing the damaged part of wooden equipment. In June a member of the Lindfield Gossip Facebook group posted a photo that showed a large metal ring that had detached from the main frame of some play equipment. William said this was the fifth piece of broken equipment in the common play area in the space of 18 months. Mid Sussex District Council confirmed they had ‘actioned a temporary fix’. At the time, a spokesperson said the council is responsible for the management and maintenance of 122 play areas across the district, saying that the council needs to ‘carefully prioritise’ its programme of improvements. The spokesperson said this approach helps the council decide where investment is needed.