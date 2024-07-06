Cyclist sustains 'life-threatening injuries' in collision near major East Sussex road
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for witnesses in the aftermath of the incident, which took place on the A21 at Westfield, near Hastings, shortly before 9am today (July 6).
The incident involved a black Audi, and a local cyclist in his 70s, who has now been taken to hospital via air ambulance.
Anyone who saw what happened or captured any relevant footage on dash cam is urged to email [email protected] quoting Operation Woodfield.
The accident temporarily closed the A21 and the A28 both ways from Premier Inn Hastings to A28 Westfield Lane, while police officers and other emergency services dealt with the incident. The road has since re-opened.
The incident also affected local bus routes, which could not run thanks to the road closure. Sedlescombe, Bodiam and Sandhurst were unavailable for several hours, according to bus service provider Stagecoach, which briefly introduced a shuttle service to Hawkhurst and Sedlescombe while the closure was in place.
Although the roads have reopened, customers should expect some disruption on bus services in the area, with displacements causing serious delays and short-notice cancellations taking place hours later.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.