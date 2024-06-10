D-Day: East Sussex veterans remember with US Air Force
This US/UK joint event was organised to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the amphibious and airborne landings in Normandy in 1944.
The day’s programme provided a great opportunity to tour the base and observe the various operational roles of an important NATO unit. It started with a gathering at the Strike Eagle Complex, where a senior member of the USAF base gave a warm welcome and outlined their mission brief.
This set the tone for a guided tour, with demonstrations and presentations by various sub-units including Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Fire and Rescue, F-15 & F-35 Fighter Maintenance, Munitions, Military Working Dogs, the Armoury, and Air Traffic Control.
Bernard Stonestreet, CEO of ESVH, said: “This visit proved to be an uplifting experience for all of us and served as a powerful reminder of the joint contribution that was and continues to be made by both the UK and US Forces and the impact they have on the defence of our respective countries and Europe.”
The significance of D-Day became most evident when ESVH laid a wreath at the Base war memorial for those killed in action, and another at the memorial dedicated to working dogs lost on active service.
The value of these visits extends beyond the immediate experience.
They foster a strong bond between our military communities, especially on a day that must always hold a prominent place in our national calendar.