Dad-of-three from Crawley with end-stage cancer raises more than £65,000 through GoFundMe page to help support his family

A dad-of-three from Crawley who is ‘terrified’ of leaving his family without support after a devastating diagnosis, has raised amore than £65,000 for them.

Lewis Daines was diagnosed with end-stage cancer last year, which spread to his bones. And in an update in December, following five rounds of the strongest chemotherapy available, Lewis said the cancer has continued to spread.

The 36-year-old, who lives in Southgate, is married to Vicky and has three children – Aurelia, 4, Barney, 2, and Wyatt, eight months – and has set up a GoFundMe page to help support them. He set a target of £100,000 and has reached £65,185.

The page was set up in May last year and Lewis said at the time: “A few months ago, I developed a persistent cough and went to the hospital. Initially, I was told it was just a chest infection and was given antibiotics. However, a few weeks later, I received the devastating diagnosis of end-stage lung cancer that has spread to my bones. The doctors have told me I may have only seven months left.

Lewis Daines with Aurelia and Barney | Picture: submitted

“Writing these words feels surreal. The thought of not seeing my children grow up, taking them to school, or being there to support them is heartbreaking. I’ve never been good with words or asking for help, but the reality that I won’t be able to support my family, and that they may face financial struggles, is overwhelming.

“In hindsight, I wish I had taken out life insurance, but I never imagined I would be facing this at 35. I feel like I’ve failed my family, and the thought of them struggling financially after I’m gone breaks my heart. My wife, Vicky, is incredibly strong and keeps assuring me they will be fine, but I’m terrified of leaving them without support.

“I’ve never begged or asked for a handout, but I’m desperate. Knowing that I could help secure my family’s future would bring some light to this dark time.”

Ad in an update in December, Lewis said: “I’ve been struggling with how to share this news, but I feel it’s important to keep you all updated. I always seem to be writing with bad news, and today is no different. After five rounds of the strongest chemotherapy available, the cancer has continued to spread. It’s devastating, but we knew this could happen. “I’m now on a new medication, which is still experimental. It’s all we have left at this point, and while it offers some hope, we can’t predict what will happen. All I can do is take things day by day, and trust that whatever comes, I’ll face it with the love and strength you all have helped me find.”

Lewis Daines with wife Vicky | Picture: submitted

The GoFundMe page has had more than 830 donations. “Through all of this, I’ve been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from so many of you,” said Lewis. “I can’t even begin to express how much your kindness, prayers, and messages have meant to me and my family. You are helping us keep going, and for that, I am deeply grateful.”

Claire Flory posted on the page: “It was a privilege to meet you and your family, we have donated £545 which was raised by the little ones and their families for our Curious Kids sponsored walk around Tilgate Lake x”

The Fatface Foundation donated £1,000.

Lewis’ brother Matthew organized another fundraiser and raffle to support Vicky and the children in December and helped raise £6,595.

If you would like to Lewis’ GofFundMe page, please visit it here.