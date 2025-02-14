Daffodils displayed in windows on Valentine's Day to remember Worthing man

Daffodils are being displayed in windows for Valentine's Day in memory of a Worthing man who took his own life eight years ago.

Olly's Future, the young suicide prevention charity set up in memory of Oliver Hare, marks the date he died each year with displays of daffodils.

Ann Feloy, Olly's mum and founder of Olly's Future, said: "This time of year we invite you to join us in remembering and celebrating all those you love and have lost by putting daffodils in your window.

"I wrote this poem a while back in memory of my son who died on Valentine's Day when he was 22 years old. For me it represents the joy he brought into this world.

"Daffodils are such a bright, uplifting sight. They are a sign that spring is just around the corner after the dark days of winter - a sign of new life and renewal. I hope this small gesture brings you joy in remembering those you love."

The fifth anniversary of Olly's Future was celebrated on January 1. The charity was formed by friends and family to help save young lives from suicide.