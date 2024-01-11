Daily cold water dips raise money for hospice

If you think the weather is cold outside, spare a thought for Hayley Miller-Cook who is spending five minutes submerged in a cold water tub every day of January to raise funds for charity.

Hayley’s friend, Bev Attridge, was cared for by St Wilfrid’s Hospice before Christmas. The hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne and the surrounding areas with life-limiting illnesses.

Hayley’s original target was £200 but she’d beaten that in no time and had raised nearly £2,000 in the first week. Her wife Sarah films the daily dips and uploads them to Facebook so others can watch.

‘I only decided to do this on 1st January’, Hayley said. ‘Sarah has a cold water tub, but I’d never been in it as I hate the cold. It was only when a friend who’d just bought one was saying how awful it was that I had the idea of getting in for five minutes every day of January to raise money in memory of my brilliant friend, Bev.’

Hayley undertaking one of her daily dips

‘I have regretted every dip since the first one! It is as awful as it looks. But if it wasn’t so bad, I don’t think I’d have raised as much money as I have. It really helps me get into the tub every day if I know people are watching and donating. I didn’t expect it to go so well, but I’m so pleased it has,’ Hayley added.

‘People have been donating from around the world and I think it’s because they know how important hospices are. It’s a cause close to their hearts because everyone knows someone who has been involved in hospices in some way.’

St Wilfrid’s Hospice Fundraising Assistant, Megan Upton, said: ‘We can’t thank Hayley enough for undertaking this incredible challenge and have nothing but admiration that she’s chosen one of the coldest months of the year to do it. We look forward to following her dips for the rest of the month and congratulate her on the amount of money she’s already raised as every penny helps us to provide care at the hospice and out in the community.’

