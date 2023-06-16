NationalWorldTV
Dalek goes on display in Horsham ahead of 60th anniversary of launch of Dr Who

A Dalek has gone on display in Horsham in honour of the looming 60th anniversary of the first-ever episode of Doctor Who.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 16th Jun 2023, 14:46 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 14:47 BST

The life-size Dalek is on show at the town’s Capitol Theatre and is accompanied by Dr Who’s faithful robot dog K9.

A spokesperson for the Capitol said: “What makes this display particularly special is the connection between Horsham and the Daleks. Ray Cusick, a

long-time resident of Horsham, made a remarkable contribution to the Doctor Who franchise by designing these beloved and fearsome villains.

The Dalek - arch enemy of Dr Who - and the doctor's pal K9 on display at the Capitol Theatre, HorshamThe Dalek - arch enemy of Dr Who - and the doctor's pal K9 on display at the Capitol Theatre, Horsham
"The display pays tribute to Cusick’s artistic genius and the indelible mark he left on the world of Doctor Who.”

The Dalek and K9 models are on loan from actor/producer Jack Lane, who also lives in Horsham, adding an authentic touch to the exhibition.

The Capitol is now inviting residents and visitors to explore the display and immerse themselves in the rich history and cultural significance of Doctor Who. The Dalek and K9 exhibit will be available for viewing from 1.30pm daily at The Capitol for a limited time.

The Dalek with his owner actor/producer Jack Lane, who lives in HorshamThe Dalek with his owner actor/producer Jack Lane, who lives in Horsham
Tracey Grubb from The Capitol said: “The Daleks are iconic figures in British television and we’re proud to honour the creative legacy of Ray Cusick, a Horsham resident who played a significant role in their design.”