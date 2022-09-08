Damaged manhole cover spotted and spray-painted by resident in Uckfield

A local resident notified East Sussex County Council of the manhole cover on the town’s high street which was ‘out of line’ and sprayed a cross on the cover so it could easily be identified.

East Sussex Highways say the damaged manhole belongs to BT Openreach and have asked the company to carry out the work quickly to fix the issue.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “The cover belongs to BT and only BT can rectify the issue. We have contacted the company and asked them to carry out the work as soon as possible.”

Openreach have said it visited the damaged manhole this morning (September 8) and will look to fix the rocking motion of the cover.

the company said the engineer plans to lift the lid, clean the frame, inspect for any damage and then replace the cover.

If this does not fix the issue, Openreach said it will arrange for a new manhole and cover to be installed.

An Openreach spokesperson said: “We’ve visited the damaged manhole this morning (Thursday). The engineer plans to lift the lid, clean the frame, inspect for any damage, and then replace, as this will hopefully fix the rocking motion.

"If not, we’ll arrange for a new manhole and cover to be installed as quickly as possible.