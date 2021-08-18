It was hybridized by Sid Garcia, a committee member of the British Fuchsia Society, and the growing project was taken up by his wife Vera after Sid passed away in 2020.

Burgess Hill resident Sally Slaney put a message on Facebook last year to request a new fuchsia as a tribute to the Forces Sweetheart.

Sally is a member of the British Fuchsia Society and was a friend of Dame Vera.

The Dame Vera Lynn fuchsia. Picture: Lea Graham Associates.

“I grew up with my parents in Ditchling and my mother, Doreen Mayston MBE, was a close friend of Dame Vera,” said Sally.

She added that she used to play with Dame Vera’s daughter Virginia Lewis-Jones.

“The new fuchsia is really beautiful and a lovely tribute to someone who gave so much to our country,” she said.

‘Dame Vera Lynn’ has small and delicate pale pink flowers tipped with pale green edges.

Virginia Lewis-Jones with Sally Slaney and the Dame Vera Lynn fuchsia. Picture: Lea Graham Associates.

It was cultivated by Carol Gubler from Little Brook Fuchsias in Ash Green, Surrey.

Carol, assistant secretary of the British Fuchsia Society, said it will be available from Little Brook Fuchsias in 2022 and a percentage of the sales will go to the Dame Vera Lynn Charitable Trust.

“We are so touched by this tribute to my mother,” said Virginia Lewis-Jones.

“My mother had a great love of gardening and flowers, and pale pink was one of her favourite colours so I know she would be delighted by the Dame Vera Lynn fuchsia.”

The Dame Vera Lynn fuchsia. Picture: Lea Graham Associates.

News of this new fuchsia comes two months after the launch of a fundraising appeal for a memorial statue in Dover honouring Dame Vera, who passed away in June 2020.

It also comes after a special song was released to pay tribute to her.

People can make a donation to the Dame Vera Lynn Memorial Statue here.