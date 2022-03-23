100 young dancers from Lewes Old Grammar School finally got to perform to a live audience for the first time since 2019. SUS-220323-102227001

Dancing, dinosaurs and survival: Lewes Old Grammar School news in pictures

Pupils at Lewes Old Grammar School have picked up the pace post-pandemic with plenty of activities in addition to their studies.

By Julia Northcott
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 11:13 am

At Lewes Town Hall, youngsters danced to a live audience for the first time since 2019 at the school’s dance gala.

The show saw GCSE students, as well as younger pupils, perform ballet, street dance, tap, Irish, contemporary and many other styles.

Sophie the animatronic T-Rex visited the Old Grammar’s junior school pupils as part of Science Week.

Years 1 to 4 had spent the morning digging for the fossils of dinosaurs, overseen by school-visiting group Education Group’s Life Long Ago workshop, which teachers had organised to help with Year 6’s evolution topic, before the giant dinosaur, complete with school lanyard, made her appearance.

And 39 teenagers slept in snow ‘graves’, and learned how to fight hypothermia and live in Arctic conditions as part of a survival trip to northern Finland.

1.

2.

3.

4.

