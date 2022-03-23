Dancing, dinosaurs and survival: Lewes Old Grammar School news in pictures

At Lewes Town Hall, youngsters danced to a live audience for the first time since 2019 at the school’s dance gala.

The show saw GCSE students, as well as younger pupils, perform ballet, street dance, tap, Irish, contemporary and many other styles.

Sophie the animatronic T-Rex visited the Old Grammar’s junior school pupils as part of Science Week.

Years 1 to 4 had spent the morning digging for the fossils of dinosaurs, overseen by school-visiting group Education Group’s Life Long Ago workshop, which teachers had organised to help with Year 6’s evolution topic, before the giant dinosaur, complete with school lanyard, made her appearance.

And 39 teenagers slept in snow ‘graves’, and learned how to fight hypothermia and live in Arctic conditions as part of a survival trip to northern Finland.

Read more like this:

1. 100 young dancers from Lewes Old Grammar School finally got to perform to a live audience for the first time since 2019. SUS-220323-102021001 Photo Sales

2. 100 young dancers from Lewes Old Grammar School finally got to perform to a live audience for the first time since 2019. SUS-220323-102110001 Photo Sales

3. 100 young dancers from Lewes Old Grammar School finally got to perform to a live audience for the first time since 2019. SUS-220323-102128001 Photo Sales

4. 100 young dancers from Lewes Old Grammar School finally got to perform to a live audience for the first time since 2019. SUS-220323-102210001 Photo Sales