Dancing through the streets of Hastings for charity

The streets of St Leonards and Hastings came alive on Sunday October 25 as enthusiastic locals danced their way through town in colourful bobble hats, for a charity Boogie Walk.

The hats were kindly donated by local business, Holland’s Hats and lively event, organised by Claire from SoulBodyFitness and Louise from Tomboogie, helped to raise over £500 for local charity The Sara Louise Trust.

The charity provides free therapy for local people affected by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

Among the supporters were Holland’s Hats, a heartfelt initiative founded by Jess Holland, who was inspired to make comfortable hats for her mum after she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in January 2024. What began as a way to bring comfort and dignity to her mum’s treatment journey has grown into a mission to help others. Jess now donates handmade hats to cancer patients and raises money charity.

Jess said, “Watching my mum go through treatment really opened my eyes to how important comfort and dignity are. Making hats for her was a way to show love and support, and it’s been amazing to see that small act grow into something that can help others feel cared for too. Being part of the Bobble Hat Boogie Walk was such a joyful way to give back to our community.”

Reflecting on the success of the event, Claire from SoulBodyFitness, who also works for The Sara Lee Trust, said, “I truly believe that movement is medicine, music is medicine, and being out in nature is medicine, so combining all three is the perfect remedy for a fun and uplifting event. The energy, laughter, and connection during the Boogie Walk captured everything that community and wellbeing are about.”

To learn more about The Sara Lee Trust and their upcoming events, visit www.saraleetrust.org