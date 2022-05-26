Arun District Council said brown-tail moth caterpillars have been spotted in the car park, beach and sand dunes at West Beach in Littlehampton.

The council has issued a warning on its social media channels.

It reads: “If you spot them please do not touch them as they can cause painful rashes, blisters and asthma attacks.”

What is a brown-tail moth?

According to wildlifeinsight.com, the brown-tail moth is found throughout much of Europe and parts of North America. In the British Isles it most frequently occurs in the south and south east of England.

It is frequently recorded near the coast but also occurs in open countryside and in gardens.

Why is it dangerous?

A profile on the wildlifeinsight.com website read: “The caterpillars feed on a wide variety of deciduous trees such as hawthorn and blackthorn as well as bramble.

“In gardens they have been recorded on roses causing defoliation as well as being a health hazard.

“The caterpillars and cocoons of the the brown-tail should not be handled or disturbed. They have urticating (stinging) hairs that can cause skin reactions requiring medical treatment.

"Strong winds and any disturbance may cause hairs to become airborne.