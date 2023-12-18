'Dangerous' Lancing potholes finally repaired - but couple are demanding compensation for 'ripped tyre'

A Lancing couple are demanding compensation after their car tyre was ‘ripped’ by a pothole.

Gina and Paul Scotting are holding West Sussex County Council (WSCC) responsible for the damage caused to their vehicle in Monks Close on the evening of Monday, December 4.

In a letter to the council, seen by the Worthing Herald, Gina wrote: “I reported that the two / three potholes [in] Monks Close, Lancing, had yet again opened up and were getting rather deep and large.

"I also informed you, in that complaint, that if we damaged our cars, we would be holding WSCC responsible and WSCC would be paying for the damage to be repaired and a hire car, should one be required.

The potholes in Monks Close, Lancing (pictured before the latest repair works). Photo SR staff/Nationalworld / SR23121101

“I originally explained that there is no way to avoid the potholes should another vehicle be parked opposite the potholes. Any infill of stones has been sprayed across the road and when it rains, nobody can see the potholes.

"So last night my husband was driving out of Monks Close, after 7.15pm in the dark. It had been raining all day and subsequently he hit the pothole and has ripped the side wall of the tyre, which renders it irreparable.

"I shouldn’t have to keep reporting potholes, that get repaired and then open up again. If your operatives were doing their job properly, any repair should last longer than three / four months.”

In a statement, West Sussex County Council said it was ‘concerned to hear of any damage to property’.

A spokesperson added: “We were sorry to hear of the resident’s frustrations over reporting her pothole concerns and we will check to see if there are any lessons to be learnt.

“We cannot comment on specific claims but, as a general comment, we would say we consider all compensation claims on their own merits and in accordance with relevant legislation to ensure they are dealt with fairly.

“We take the maintenance and repair of roads in West Sussex very seriously and have a duty to take reasonable steps to maintain our highway network.

"We inspect our roads and pavements on a programmed basis in line with national guidance and carry out repairs according to a published set of criteria.

“A highways officer inspected Monks Close on December 8 and two, high quality, cut pothole repairs were completed on Tuesday, December 12.”

Gina said it was the third time these potholes ‘have been opened up in two years’ but 'nothing adequate is done' to fix them.

Speaking before the latest repair works, Gina added: "Within months they open up and they are deeper. If people are parked on the other side of the road, you can’t help but go over them or through them.

“Consequently, because it was dark, my husband went straight into it and split the tyre.

"Someone is going to fall in there and disappear one day. I think the whole road is going to fall in there.

"It’s dangerous to the point when someone is going to swerve to avoid them and hit somebody or another car. It doesn’t matter how many complaints I put in, I get no response.

"Something is supposed to happen within five days. I originally reported this in November but nothing has been done. They are getting deeper."

After the repair works last week, Gina said she is still to be convinced ‘they are high quality’ – but congratulated the workmen nonetheless.

“The two major ones have been filled,” she said. “I’m still tentatively driving around it.

“We still haven’t received any [compensation] payment for the damage yet. That’s still in the works but will be some months.”

Gina also had a message for fellow local residents.

She said: "You can’t claim back if the council haven’t been informed about a pothole [before any damage].