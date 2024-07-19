Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A hazard on Hastings seafront has caused people to trip and fall despite being reported to East Sussex County Council’s Highways department more than two months ago.

A few inches of a broken iron bollard at Marine parade, close to the Albion pub, are sticking up from the ground. It is on the busy seafront route that leads from Hastings town centre to the Old Town.

Albion landlord Bob Tipler said: “I saw someone trip over this dangerous hazard again just the other day. It was reported by our local councillors way back in May.

"East Sussex County Council routinely ignore our local councillors. They don’t give a jot about Hastings and the perception here is that the nearer you get to Lewes the better the roads and pavements become.”

The broken bollard on Hastings seafront

A spokesperson for East Sussex County Council said: “We are aware of the damaged bollard and a replacement is due to be installed by Thursday, July 25. A cone placed over the remaining section of the bollard to make it safe appears to have been removed. As safety is our priority, this will shortly be replaced and we would ask the public to leave the cone in place until the work can be completed.”