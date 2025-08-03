Dangerous West Sussex driving incident sparks police appeal

Sussex Police are investigating a dangerous driving incident in Littlehampton.

On Sunday, August 3 a statement from Sussex Police read: “Police are seeking witnesses in connection with an incident in Littlehampton.

"A black Vauxhall Corsa was reported driving dangerously in the town centre around 6.30pm on Saturday, 2 August.

"It then collided with a parked vehicle in Beach Road, before the driver made off from the scene on foot. No injuries were reported.

"The incident is under investigation and police are urging anyone who saw what happened, or anyone who captured any relevant dash cam, CCTV or mobile footage, to come forward.”

Police added that people can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1218 of 02/08.