Employees and friends of Worthing charity Independent Lives will be experiencing a taste of the high life this June with a unique fundraising event.

30 fearless folks will be lowered 138 metres from the top of the iconic Brighton i360 to raise funds to support the vital work of the charity, which provides essential support and services to people with disabilities.

The charity aims to raise £7,500 to develop a community hub in its offices in Liverpool Gardens.

Rebecca Smicle, chief executive of Independent Lives, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting this event to raise funds for our community hub.

Staff of Independent Lives

“The hub will act as a space for disabled people in Worthing to build connections, develop skills and support each other to live independent lives.

“By making a donation or supporting us to raise funds, you will help us to not just create a physical space, but fund the activities that support disabled people”.

The Drop 360 event will take place on Tuesday, June 13, and is open to anyone who would like to participate and help raise money for the charity – email [email protected] to sign up.

Those who are unable to participate can still make a donation to support Independent Lives on JustGiving at www.justgiving.com/campaign/independentlives

Independent Lives is a user-led charity and social enterprise working to change the lives of disabled people, people with support needs and carers.

Its vision is for a fair society where everyone can participate and has the opportunity to fulfil their potential.

For more information about Independent Lives visit www.independentlives.org

