Dark Skies Season returns to the South Downs - and Midhurst is set to have some of the best views

Dark Skies Season returns to the South Downs later this month, giving Sussex Stargazers plenty of reason to charge up their touches, slip on their hiking boots and take to the trail.

And Midhurst residents are spoiled for choice, with two of the ten best spots for star-gazing on the South Downs – according to the National Park Authority itself – right on their doorsteps.

The South Downs National Park stretches from Hampshire to East Sussex, with star-gazing spots spread equally across the park’s acres of countryside. But two of the best spots, are located right next to Midhurst. Iping Common, two and a half miles out from the town proper, on Elsted Road, is one of the best examples of lowland heathland in Sussex, according to the SDNPA, and a great place to appreciate some clear views of the night sky. It’s a rare wildlife spot in and of itself – 80 per cent of lowland heath has been lost over the last few centuries – meaning stargazers might also spot some local fauna making the most of a declining native habitat.

The area’s car park is free to the public, and more information about the best times to stargaze can be found online at gostargazing.co.uk.

'Cowdray Cosmos' by Richard Murray.

Some way further out, but still very accessible to Midhurst residents keen to get the best views, is Bignor Hill.The spot, in Slindon, offers surrounding views of the South Downs Way, which makes it a perfect place to settle up and look at the stars. It’s accessible through the village of Bignor itself and acts as something of a local landmark. There’s even an old Celtic legend which suggests a dragon had its lair at the top of the hill, and its remains can be seen in the folds of the ground.

As Dark Sky Season gets underway across the South Downs the ever-popular astrophotography competition is set to return, with the SDNPA offering £100 to whoever can snap the best images of the nightsky. There are prizes across four categories – mobile phones, skyscapes, nocturnal wildlife, and the moon – and entries run from November 4 to January 15.For more details, and to enter, visit southdowns.gov.uk