Date announced for Felpham ward by-election

The by-election has been called to fill a vacancy left by long-serving county councillor John Charles, who died on July 12.

It will take place on September 8 and results are expected the following day. Candidates will be announced this Friday (August 12).

Cllr Charles, a former detective inspector with the Metropolitan Police, served as a conservative district councillor for Barnham from 2011 until his death, and was elected to the county council last year.

Alongside working for the councils, Mr Charles also served as the vice-president of the Bognor Regis Conservative Association, representing a party for which he had campaigned since he was 17.