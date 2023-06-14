Date announced for upcoming 'Save Our Meads Sports Centre' public meeting

Residents trying to save a sports centre in Eastbourne have a chance to have their voices heard at an upcoming public meeting.

University of Brighton bosses had confirmed they will be leaving Eastbourne by 2024 following an announcement on January 27, 2022.

This means all three of its sites – Hillbrow, which includes the sports centre, Darley Road and Leaf Hospital – will shut by the start of the 2024/2025 academic year.

Following this members of the local community have set up a public meeting to discuss their concerns about the closures with other members if the public as well as local councillors.

The meeting will take place St John’s Parish Hall on the corner of Meads Road and Mead Street from 7pm to 9pm.

In a statement, organiser Krystyna Chrzanowska said: “In January 2022, Brighton University decided to close its three Eastbourne sites next year. This includes Hillbrow, where Meads sports centre is based. Some councillors have expressed their support for keeping it open, but 17 months on it remains unclear what the Council has been doing or intends to do to ensure it is retained as a resource for people and organisations in Eastbourne.

“So that we all know what is happening, Save Our Meads Sports Centre committee has invited your elected Council representatives to come to a public meeting to answer your questions.

“Our aim is to give a voice to users and to work in conjunction with the Council to ensure that the sports centre remains open as an affordable and accessible community facility. It is key that as many people as possible attend this meeting to send a strong and clear message to the decision makers.”

The closures come as the univesirty plans to expand its campuses at both Falmer and Moulsecomb.