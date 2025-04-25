Date confirmed for Broadwater’s Big Day Out 2025, combining Broadwater Carnival and Worthing Fire Station Open Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The date for Broadwater’s Big Day Out 2025 has been confirmed, with Broadwater Carnival and Worthing Fire Station again joining forces for their annual community celebration.

This year’s chosen charities are Chanctonbury Community Play Scheme (CCPS), Seaside Hospital Radio, West Sussex Mind and The Fire Fighters Charity.

Ann Barlow, chair of Broadwater Carnival Society, said: "We look forward to seeing as many of you as possible at the Broadwater Carnival and Worthing Fire Station Open Day.

"This popular and well-attended event brings the community together, supports local businesses, promotes fire safety and provides much-needed funds to local charities, as well as the The Fire Fighters Charity."

Worthing Fire Station open day raising a record £12,500 in 2024

Broadwater’s Big Day Out will take place on Broadwater Green and at Worthing Fire Station on Saturday, July 19, between 10am and 4pm.

Mark Cooper, commander of Worthing Fire Station, said: "All the teams at Worthing Fire Station are once again looking forward to co-hosting the Broadwater Carnival and will be welcoming everyone to come and experience a fun and educational day out whilst supporting some great local charities. Look forward to seeing you all there.”

Ann added: “We are looking forward to seeing you at this great, fun, community event. The monies raised are really making a positive difference in people’s lives within our community.

"Last year, you helped us raise a record amount of £12,500 for our charities. Let’s see if we can do the same this year for such deserving causes.

"We will have lots of stalls, children’s rides, comic characters, arena events, fire safety demonstrations, food and drink, entertainment, activities, a raffle and classic cars and bikes on show."

Follow the Broadwater Carnival Society Facebook page and visit the website www.broadwatercarnival.co.uk for full details of event timings on the day.

Ann said: "Please don’t forget to bring both cash and card as we are limited for cash machine choices in the local vicinity and not all vendors will be able to offer both payment methods.

"Please note road closures will be in place on the day around the event. Please plan your travel in advance."

For general enquiries, stall bookings, sponsorship, volunteering, raffle donations and SEN prebooking, email the team at [email protected]