Date confirmed for Hastings Pirate Day

It will see thousands of local people dressing up as pirates to take part in a huge procession before gathering at The Stade for an afternoon of swashbuckling live music and fun.

Since setting sail back in 2009, Hastings Pirate Day has become one of the biggest and best loved events in the town’s calendar.

Organisers are sending out an appeal to all local drumming groups and giant crews to come along and join in the big parade on Sunday July 20. Groups can register their interest on the Hastings Pirate Day Facebook page, where you can also get updates of what will be happening over the weekend.

Hastings still holds the world record, previously held by Penzance, for the most pirates in one place.

Organiser Anton Burton-Windsor said: “Over the years we faced challenges from Penzance, Germany, North Carolina and Virginia USA but 13 years on we are still the pirate capital of the world.

“This much-loved and well-attended event in our town’s calendar promises to put on a great weekend of entertainment along the foreshore and beyond: from Rock-a-Nore to the Goat Ledge with much going on in-between.”

1 . Pirate Day 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Pirate Day 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

2 . Pirate Day 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Pirate Day 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

3 . Pirate Day 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Pirate Day 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

4 . Pirate Day 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Pirate Day 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts