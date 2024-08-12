Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The date has been set of the reopening of The Stonemasons, in Petworth, following weeks of anticipation.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub, on North Street, is set to re-open its doors to the public this Thursday (August 15), following a renovation and redesign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff confirmed the new opening date on Facebook on Sunday (August 11) morning, thanking customers for their ongoing support.

The building itself dates back to the 17th century and features medieval oak beams, character fireplaces and a traditional country-pub atmosphere. It sits opposite the historic Petworth Park House and Estate and offers visitors a gateway to the rest of the rolling South Downs.

The Stonemasons Inn, in Petworth. Image: Google Maps.

Improvements to the building’s equipment and facilities have been extensive, including all new kitchen equipment, carpets and more; meaning customers can look forward to an all-new experience when they walk through the door.