Date set for reopening of beloved Petworth pub
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The pub, on North Street, is set to re-open its doors to the public this Thursday (August 15), following a renovation and redesign.
Staff confirmed the new opening date on Facebook on Sunday (August 11) morning, thanking customers for their ongoing support.
The building itself dates back to the 17th century and features medieval oak beams, character fireplaces and a traditional country-pub atmosphere. It sits opposite the historic Petworth Park House and Estate and offers visitors a gateway to the rest of the rolling South Downs.
Improvements to the building’s equipment and facilities have been extensive, including all new kitchen equipment, carpets and more; meaning customers can look forward to an all-new experience when they walk through the door.