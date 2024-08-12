Date set for reopening of beloved Petworth pub

By Connor Gormley
Published 12th Aug 2024, 11:25 GMT
The date has been set of the reopening of The Stonemasons, in Petworth, following weeks of anticipation.

The pub, on North Street, is set to re-open its doors to the public this Thursday (August 15), following a renovation and redesign.

Staff confirmed the new opening date on Facebook on Sunday (August 11) morning, thanking customers for their ongoing support.

The building itself dates back to the 17th century and features medieval oak beams, character fireplaces and a traditional country-pub atmosphere. It sits opposite the historic Petworth Park House and Estate and offers visitors a gateway to the rest of the rolling South Downs.

The Stonemasons Inn, in Petworth. Image: Google Maps.The Stonemasons Inn, in Petworth. Image: Google Maps.
Improvements to the building’s equipment and facilities have been extensive, including all new kitchen equipment, carpets and more; meaning customers can look forward to an all-new experience when they walk through the door.

