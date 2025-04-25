Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The daughter of a Bexhill woman who was killed is battling a housing association to let her keep their family home.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said Rita Lambourne, 58, was found fatally wounded at an address in Bayencourt South.

Police launched an appeal to find an axe which they believe was connected to her death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rita’s grieving daughter Lucie said: “Our family home in Bexhill has been at the heart of our lives for the past 23 years. It was where my siblings and I grew up, surrounded by love, community, and memories that we cherish deeply. My mother, who was tragically taken from us on February 12, had lived in Bexhill for 58 years and was a beloved member of this community.

Rita Lambourne. Picture: Sussex Police

“Now, as we are grieving her loss, Southern Housing is refusing our right to succeed her tenancy. Despite the years spent in this home, filled with our family's history and our connection to Bexhill, they are prepared to take away the very foundation of our lives.

“My mum was a kind, generous, caring member of Bexhill and advocated a lot of her time into raising money for various animal charities. I shared this family home with my mum until January 31 where I was made to sign the tenancy I currently have.

“We are not just asking for a house, we are fighting for our home - a place that has been a constant source of warmth and security in our lives. The loss of my mother is heart-wrenching, and the added threat of losing our family home amplifies this grief indescribably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel simply asking to be back in my family home is not much to ask from Southern Housing and am willing to give back the property we are in now so someone else can have it.”

A Southern Housing spokesperson said: “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Ms Lambourne’s family during this difficult time.

“While we recognise the personal connections the family may have with the home, we must also be guided by the policies that ensure fairness and support for those in greatest housing need.

“The property is part of our social housing stock and exists to provide secure and affordable homes for those who need them most. At present, there are nearly 1,400 individuals and families on the housing waiting list in the Rother district. Many of these are living in unsuitable or temporary accommodation, waiting for the chance to build a stable future

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In this case, none of Ms Lambourne’s adult children were residents of the property, and as such, there is no legal right to succession. Additionally, Ms Lambourne’s daughter already has a home with us and holds a tenancy at another Southern Housing property in the area, so is not in housing need.

“We don’t take these decisions lightly; however, we’ve a responsibility to ensure social housing is used as intended; to support those in our community facing the most urgent need.

“We thank the family for their understanding and again offer our sincere condolences.”

The petition can be found at www.change.org/p/help-us-reclaim-our-family-home-in-bexhill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been charged in connection with Rita Lambourne’s death.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Donald Excell, 48, of Seabourne Road, Bexhill, was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been charged with her murder.”

Police said he is due to appear in court on May 15 for a plea hearing, with a trial set to take place in August.