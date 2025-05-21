The daughter of a Bexhill woman who was killed has won her battle with a housing association to let her keep their family home.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said Rita Lambourne, 58, was found fatally wounded at an address in Bayencourt South.

Rita’s grieving daughter Lucie launched her fight with Southern Housing last month, setting up an online petition which has since received more than 1,200 signatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said Southern Housing was ‘refusing’ to let her succeed her late mum’s tenancy.

Rita Lambourne. Picture: Sussex Police

However, this week Southern Housing announced the property will be allocated to Lucie.

Lucie said: “Our family home in Bexhill has been at the heart of our lives for the past 23 years. It was where my siblings and I grew up, surrounded by love, community, and memories that we cherish deeply. My mother, who was tragically taken from us on February 12, had lived in Bexhill for 58 years and was a beloved member of this community.

“My mum was a kind, generous, caring member of Bexhill and advocated a lot of her time into raising money for various animal charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to thank the community for fighting my corner and to Southern Housing and Rother District Council for understating the exceptional circumstances myself and my family have faced.

“The house means nothing to anyone else, but it brings a huge comfort to us all, even given the awful thing that happened there. We are ready to build more precious memories and remember all the wonderful ones before. We were finally going home to be with my mum.”

A joint statement from Rother District Council and Southern Housing said: “We sympathise with Lucie Lambourne and have been working hard to find a resolution to this difficult situation.

“After taking into account the tragic and exceptional circumstances in this case, Rother District Council and Southern Housing agree it is appropriate that the home is allocated to Lucie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If Lucie accepts, her current property will be returned to Southern Housing and made available to another family on Rother District Council's housing waiting list, based on housing need, as soon as is practical.”

A man has been charged in connection with Rita Lambourne’s death.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Donald Excell, 48, of Seabourne Road, Bexhill, was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been charged with her murder.”

Police said a trial set to take place in August.