Daughter of Newhaven fisherman reels in £250,000 from People’s Postcode Lottery weeks after moving into new apartment

A mother-of-four from Sussex won £250,000 just weeks after moving into an apartment in Newhaven.

People’s Postcode Lottery made the announcement on Saturday, September 27, saying that Janet Edmunds, 70, had only purchased her second floor flat in June.

They said Janet’s property has views of the mouth of the River Ouse where it flows into the English Channel.

People’s Postcode Lottery said Janet had only remembered to switch her address ‘at the last minute’.

Janet Edmunds from Newhaven won £250,000. Photo: People’s Postcode Lottery

Janet said: “I played Postcode Lottery at my previous address. I remembered late to change it when I moved in here. I was already here when I remembered. I would have been devastated if I had forgotten. This has completely changed everything for this year. It’s amazing, but it hasn’t sunk in yet.”

Janet’s home overlooks the boatyard to a harbour homes development where her late mother Vera Ashton lived, as well as the berth where her fisherman father George tied up his boat.

People’s Postcode Lottery explained that Janet is a retired foster carer and has had a difficult year. Her mother passed away in January at age 99 and then Janet was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia.

Janet said: “I lost mum in January which enabled me to buy this place. Then I was diagnosed with blood cancer. But I’m doing well at the moment. I’m keeping fit and well and I’m not starting any treatment yet. This place has brought me so much luck. This year has been so bad with the diagnosis and mum. But this is just amazing.”

Janet celebrates with People’s Postcode Lottery’s Matt Johnson and her pet dogs. Photo: People’s Postcode Lottery

She said: “I moved here to have a nice, peaceful life. I enjoy it here with all the boats.”

Janet, who is also a grandmother of nine, plans to get a new bathroom, while adding to her art deco collection and treating her family. She also plans to treat her two chihuahuas and her cat.

The lottery said two of Janet’s neighbours also celebrated after BN9 9DU in Newhaven landed the lottery’s monthly £250,000 prize.

Tessa Langham, 88, believed she had won about £2,000, before lottery ambassador Matt Johnson presented her with £250,000.

Tessa Langham also won the £250,000 prize. Photo: People’s Postcode Lottery

Tessa, who once lived next door to actor Sir Laurence Olivier in Brighton, said: “It’s something I’d never dreamed of. It’s a wonderful feeling that I’ve managed to be so fortunate. I’d like to make sure that my family don’t have to worry like me and my husband used to when we were starting out. Hopefully I can do something nice with it for other people. I’d like to be benevolent with it as much as I can.”

People’s Postcode Lottery said their lottery costs £12.25 a month to play, with guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws. This prize was promoted on behalf of Postcode Support Trust, which supports organisations including Crisis, Kinship and Missing People.

People’s Postcode Lottery is an external lottery manager that operates charity lotteries on behalf of 20 independent Postcode Trusts. It is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission. Visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk.