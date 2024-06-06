Daunting 100-mile bike ride in memory of Sussex man smashes fundraising target
Roy Grant, the father of Dawn Lawrence, director of Q Hair and Beauty, Chichester’s most popular salon, sadly passed away in January this year.
As a tribute to him on May 26, Dawn’s partner Nigel Pelling cycled off on the Ride London-Essex 100, the UK’s largest closed-road mass participation cycling event, beginning in London city centre at Victoria Embankment, along past Olympic Park and through the London boroughs of Westminster, the City of London, Tower Hamlets, then into Essex via Epping Forest. It then headed back to the capital, finishing at Tower Bridge.
Nigel, accompanied by friend and former Q stylist Daniel Benson, who later became the owner of Mint Hair & Beauty, Twickenham, successfully completed the challenge in six hours with the goal of raising £500 for the cancer charity.
But thanks to the generosity of supporters, many of them team members and loyal guests at Q, a staggering £2,203 was achieved.
Roy was well-known at the Chichester salon where he was regularly seen helping out at events, story-telling with most that he met and was well-known for his high standards following a lengthy career at British Airways.
It was Roy’s cheerful personality and willingness to help other people that inspired Nigel to undertake the bike ride and raise money for an important cause.
“My Dad was diagnosed with cancer in November 2023 and sadly he passed away in January 2024,” said Dawn.
“He was my world, always there for me, he would help anyone and was so generous with his love and kindness. He had a wonderful sense of humour and not a day goes by when I don't miss his lovely smile and infectious laugh.
“I just wish he could have had more advanced treatment and stayed with us longer.
“There are so many organisations that helped our family but we chose Cancer Research UK as it is the only way to truly beat this terrible disease.
“I’m very proud of Nigel and Dan, I know it would have been an extreme challenge but they crossed the finish line with a smile on their faces and our cause rocketed in support. Thank you.”
To donate to the cause please visit justgiving.com/page/dawn-lawrence-1712823449068 or make contact via qhairandbeauty.co.uk.