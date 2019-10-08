Dawson Hart Solicitors organise barn dance for hospice charity

Uckfield solicitors, Dawson Hart, will be hosting a charity barn dance sponsored by Vince Taylor Tofts Estate Agents.

The hooley will take place at the Cinque Ports Club in aid of the charity Hopsice in the Weald.

Even if guests have never dosey-doe’d before, the event will be fully guided by James Kerry to ensure that everybody has a fun night and learns some new dance moves.

A BBQ and raffle will be taking place and local businesses are encouraged to donate prizes.

Join the fun on Friday 18 October, 7:30pm at the Cinque Ports Club, Uckfield.

Tickets are £10 and must be bought in advance from Dawson Hart’s offices.

Hopsice in the Weald is a charity providing free care to patients with terminal illnesses, their families, and carers in West Kent and North East Sussex. They provide supports 24 hours a day.

To find out more about the charity visit their website here